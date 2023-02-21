Share:

KP IGP Akhtar Hayat says Financial Crime Unit being established in CTD to stop terror funding via extortions, while intelligence, security wings being streamlined in Special Branch.

Peshawar - While Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faces different kind of law and order issues, terrorism has overshadowed other cases, prompting the authorities to reform the Counter Terrorism Department and Special Branch of the province.

Talking to The Nation, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur said that CTD needs to be reformed and a plan is afoot to set up a Financial Crime Unit in the department to better trace cases of extortions and others.

“Besides other sources, extortion is a major source of funding for the militancy. This is why we need to crack down on this,” he added.

He said that in the Special Branch, two separate wings of intelligence and security would also be further streamlined, while the KP government is being approached to enable the CTD to access certain important databases which are required for the better tracing of cases by the department.

“Technologically, we are equipping the force. Around 70 thermal guns with nigh-time vision capability have already been given to the cops in certain sensitive districts and more guns are also being secured so that the cops are enabled to fight militants,” he added.

He said that recent experiment with thermal guns helped the police repulse militant attacks in Lakki Marwat, Tank and D I Khan districts where the nigh-vision capability proved its worth.

He said that since October 2022, the police force lost around 250 personnel, who were martyred in militant attacks in various parts of the province. He also said that the police were taking up the case with the government and the institutions concerned to install surveillance cameras all over the provincial capital Peshawar to improve law and order and prevent acts of terrorism.

It is worth noting that the Safe City Projects had been proposed for Peshawar, Lahore, and Islamabad at the same time. These projects were finished years ago in Islamabad and Lahore. In 2015, Punjab also established a specific Safe Cities Authority. However, the same project could not see the light of day, after it had been conceived in the year 2009.

An agreement was recently reached with a private enterprise to launch a miniature of the project in Hayatabad. For several years, the KP Police has established an office with senior officers assigned to the project. Unfortunately because of a lack of enthusiasm and issues among various departments, no meaningful practical action could be taken to safeguard Peshawar using technology.

Initially, over 6000 CCTV cameras were intended to be deployed at over 850 sites across the provincial capital as part of the project. They were to be watched live by senior police as well as from a central command system in order to maintain peace and order and enhance the treatment of cops by the people.