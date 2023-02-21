Share:

ISLAMABAD - A total of 200 iPhones and other accessories were seized by Customs’ officials as they foiled a smuggling bid at Islamabad International Airport (IIA), informed sources on Monday. Sources said that the two passengers landed at IIA on a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK 182 from Sharjah.

The Customs staff in arrival hall was scanning luggage of passengers when they checked two passengers namely Muhammad Fayyaz Siddique, resident of Lahore and Imran Tahir, from Mandi Bahawaldin along with their luggage. The baggage of both the passengers was examined physically which led to the recovery of 200 iPhones with a market value of at least Rs 20 million, they said. Preliminary inquiry revealed that some officials of ANF and Customs were allegedly involved in clearance of these mobile phones from customs area, sources said.