FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar announced the launch of “Jag Mag Faisalabad (shine Faisalabad city)” program on a large scale.

In first phase of this program, Susan Road will be made neat and clean on Wednesday (Febru­ary 22, 2023). Presiding over a meeting, Deputy Commissioner assigned the task to Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC), Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA), Parks & Hor­ticulture Authority (PHA) and Faisalabad Metropolitan Cor­poration for ensuring standard cleanliness, plantation and beau­tification of green belts, patch work on roads, functional street lights, cleaning of wall chalking and covering of open manholes.

He urged the departments to coordinate and appoint Assis­tant Commissioner City as the focal person for this program. He said that improving the condi­tion of roads across the city was a priority and other roads would be targeted after Susan Road.

COMMISSIONER DIRECTS TO RESOLVE PIPELINE ISSUE ON PERMANENT BASIS

Divisional Commissioner Sil­wat Saeed has directed the High­way and Revenue Department to resolve pipeline issue of Chak 190/R-B on permanent basis.

After receiving complaints, the commissioner visited Chak 190/R-B Karari on Monday and checked the affected water sup­ply pipeline. She called SE High­ways, AC Chak Jhumra and rev­enue staff on the spot and took a detailed briefing about the issue.

She interacted with the locals and assured them that leakage of water supply pipeline would be resolved on constant basis.

She directed the concerned officers of highway and revenue departments to find reason­able and permanent solution of this issue so that residents of Chak 190/R-B could get relief as early as possible. Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed also paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Chak Jhumra and close­ly reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the patients.

She visited various sections of the hospital and inquired about provision of medicines to the pa­tients admitted in the hospital. She also checked the working condition of hospital machinery and urged to maintain high stan­dard of cleanliness in the hospi­tal at all times.

Later, the commissioner also led an awareness walk against HIV AIDS. The walk started from THQ Hospital and the participants carrying banners and placards marched on vari­ous roads to create awareness among the masses about pre­ventive measures against AIDS.