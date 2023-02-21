Share:

LAHORE - Industries, Com­merce, Investment and Skills Develop­ment (ICI&SD) De­partment Punjab is­sued instructions to all commissioners and deputy commission­ers of the province for making contingency plans to ensure unin­terrupted supply of food items and keep prices balanced in the month of Ramadan. Provincial Secretary ICI&SD Ehsan Bhutta told media here Mon­day that all the deputy commissioners of the province had been asked to review the supply chain so that prices of essential commodities remain balanced during the holy month of Rama­zan. Bhutta said that all district adminis­trations of Punjab were asked for their suggestions for set­ting up ‘Sasta Rama­dan Bazaars’ during the holy month, as a result of which sug­gestions were made by the deputy com­missioners of Punjab for setting up 311 Ramazan bazaars.