RAWALPINDI - As many as 15 persons including women and children were killed and 70 others suffered multiple injuries—6 of them are very serious—when the speeding bus fell into a deep ravine near Kallar Kahar on Motorway, informed sources on Monday.

Reportedly all the victims were travelling back to Lahore from Islamabad after attending a marriage ceremony.The reason behind the tragic incident is said to be tyre burst while overtaking on motorway. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab sought report from Deputy Commissioner Chakwal about the tragedy. Six of the patients with critical wounds have been shifted to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) in Rawalpindi for medical treatment.

According to sources, a coach containing marriage party was travelling to Lahore from Islamabad on Motorway M2 on Sunday night when one of its tyres burst while overtaking another vehicle near Salt Range, Kallar Kahar on motorway. Resultantly, the bus plunged into deep ravine.

At least 15 occupants, including women and children, were killed and 70 people were injured. According to rescue and police officials, 12 passengers passed away at the spot while three others expired in the hospital on Sunday.The driver of the bus was also killed in the fatal accident, a motorway police spokesman said. The injured persons have been taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Kallar Kahar for medical treatment.

While talking to media persons, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chakwal Qurat Ul Ain Malik said that a detailed report about the fatal motorway accident has been sent to CM Punjab. She said that the bodies have been handed over to heirs for burial after post-mortems.

Meanwhile, Dr Atique Ahmed, the district in charge of Rescue 1122, told media that bus also crashed a car. He said that the bus was damaged to such an extent that we had to cut it to take out the injured persons and dead bodies.

A case has been registered with PS Kallar Kahar.