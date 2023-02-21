Share:

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad Syed Nadim Shehzad Bukhari on Monday has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Golra over inefficiency and poor performance.

The suspended police officer was identified as Malik Liaquat and the Additional SHO was given the charge of SHO to run matters of police station Golra, according to a police spokesman. Meanwhile, DIG Operations said that a meeting with officers of operations division was held to share his policy and core values that he truly believed in and stand for merit, integrity and self-accountability.

He said that SHO Golra Malik Liaquat was suspended for negligence during the professional performance’s review. Zero tolerance to be adopted on street crimes and qabza mafia in the federal capital, DIG asserted.