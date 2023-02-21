Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts during the next twelve hours.

However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm/snowfall is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning [Tuesday]:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad eight degree centigrade, Lahore seventeen, Karachi twenty-one, Peshawar eleven, Quetta and Murree three and Gilgit five degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Baramula, Leh and Shopian while partly cloudy in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Shopian seven degree centigrade, Jammu sixteen, Leh minus four, Pulwama and Anantnag six and Baramula eight degree centigrade.