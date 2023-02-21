Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that economic stability is vital to the development and prosperity of a country. Talking to a delega­tion of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) during a meeting at the Gover­nor’s House here on Monday, he said the current government is utilizing all resources and mak­ing strenuous efforts for the im­provement of the economy.

President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari led delegation pre­sented different demands to the Governor Punjab besides shar­ing the difficulties faced by the business community. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said business commu­nity is playing an important role in the national economy as well as creating new opportunities for employment and business for people. The Governor Pun­jab said role of businessmen in philanthropy is also commend­able, adding that the business community sent relief goods worth billions of rupees to the flood victims from the Gover­nor’s House. He said continu­ity of policies in the country is very important to bolster econ­omy of country, adding ghat the countries where continuity of policies persisted for years achieved miraculous develop­ment. He said Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) always underlined the need for Charter of Democracy (CoD) which is very important for strengthen­ing economy of the country. The Governor Punjab said doors of Governor’s House are always open for the business commu­nity, adding that he met with many delegations of the busi­ness community and conveyed their problems to the concerned circles. President ICCI Ahsan Za­far Bakhtawari said due to the economic condition, business­men are going through a difficult time. He said the government should also take the represen­tatives of the business com­munity on board while making policies related to the industry and there should be continuity of policies to promote business activities in the country. He also demanded land for industrial estate in Islamabad and com­pletion of Rawalpindi Ring Road project. The delegation also in­vited Governor Punjab Muham­mad Balighur Rehma to visit Is­lamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The President ICCI presented a memento to Gover­nor Punjab on behalf of the in­stitution. President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Senior Vice President Faad Wa­heed, Vice President M Azharul Islam Zafar, Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik, for­mer President Khalid Javed, Secretary General Majid Shab­bir and other executive mem­bers constituted the delegation. Meanwhile, Provincial Caretak­er Minister for Industries, Com­merce, Investment and Skill De­velopment SM Tanveer said on Monday that the Punjab Cham­bers of Commerce Coordination Committee (PCCCC) would help evolve better economic policy framework. He was speaking at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here. Pro­vincial Caretaker Minister for Local Government and Commu­nity Development Ibrahim Mu­rad, LCCI President Kashif An­war, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry.