Share:

The Safe City Project for Peshawar was launched in 2009. 14 years have passed and still, the police force is finding itself putting in requests for the installation of security cameras and surveillance equipment so that it can fight the ongoing battle against renewed terrorism in the country. Cities like Peshawar are partic­ularly vulnerable judging from the recent attacks and in times like these, the government must fully cater to the needs of all those at the forefront, fighting against terrorist attacks, so that they can devise and implement countermeasures.

Throughout the course of a decade and a half, millions of rupees have been spent on setting up the theoretical framework for the Safe City Project but little work has been carried out. And we are feeling the consequences of this inaction in the present day; had we even com­pleted the project in phases, there was some measure of law and or­der that could have been instilled, helping deter crime greatly. Right now, it only seems like the government has no clue about the direc­tion in which it wants to take the police force and relevant authorities when it comes to fighting terrorism. There has been no counterterror­ism policy devised; certain individuals like the Instructor General of Police (IGP) have to go out of their way to put down a list of demands that will enable the forces to carry out their duties responsibly.

As it stands today, Peshawar has the lowest ratio of surveillance cam­eras per person. This not only provides a certain sense of impunity to criminals who know they will be hard to catch, but it aids crime as a whole because the common perception is that security is low on the list of priorities for the government. Now that we are back to facing both petty crimes and devastating terrorist attacks, it is vital that we define and set up parameters for a security system that contributes to­wards creating a safer environment for everyone to live in. We can no longer keep going in circles while violence ensues in the country, it is time that we adopt a more proactive approach.