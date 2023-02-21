Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday launched an investigation against 730 employees of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for allegedly possessing fake degrees and being involved in corruption. According to details, people with fake degrees were recruited and they worked for PIA for 10 years; later, PIA took the action against the employees and dismissed all of them. PIA, however, did not recover the salaries paid to these dismissed persons.

FIA sources quoted as saying that no action was taken against those who recruited the persons with fake degrees. Hence, an inquiry will be formed to investigate that who benefited from recruitment on fake degrees