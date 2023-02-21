Share:

UMERKOT - A boat capsized in Kalankar Lake near Dhoro Naro area of Umerkot on Monday, killing five children and a woman.

According to the details, the bod­ies of three children have been re­covered from the lake while the search for the rest was going on.

A large number of people visited the lake along with their families in the area when the boat capsized.

Two child victims were identi­fied as Parvez Sameju and Akram Nahri while one could not be iden­tified yet. The search for others was still going on.