RAHIM YAR KHAN - Four children out of 10 under the age of 11 years are facing problems of mal-nutrition and undernourishment and this is the reason behind the high ratio of minor’s death in the country, speakers told this in an International Conference on Food and Nutrition started in Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) on Monday.
Former Vice Chancellor Gambia University Prof Dr Faqir Muhammad Anjum said that the situation of food nutrition system in Pakistan is very alarming and the rural areas are more unsatisfactory than urban areas in this regard. He said that Sindh and Balochistan are in worst condition.
He said that there was immediate need of reforms at large scale in all the departments relating to food including standardized eatables and marketing system.
VC KFUEIT Prof Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir said that there is much need of work on nutrition, agriculture and food in the country.
The problems regarding nutrition and food increased in the country during last decade. If academia and industrial experts would work together, the problem of nutrition could be solved.