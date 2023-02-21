Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Four children out of 10 under the age of 11 years are facing problems of mal-nutrition and under­nourishment and this is the reason behind the high ratio of minor’s death in the country, speak­ers told this in an International Conference on Food and Nutrition started in Khwaja Fareed Uni­versity of Engineering and Information Technol­ogy (KFUEIT) on Monday.

Former Vice Chancellor Gambia University Prof Dr Faqir Muhammad Anjum said that the situation of food nutrition system in Pakistan is very alarm­ing and the rural areas are more unsatisfactory than urban areas in this regard. He said that Sindh and Balochistan are in worst condition.

He said that there was immediate need of re­forms at large scale in all the departments relating to food including standardized eatables and mar­keting system.

VC KFUEIT Prof Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir said that there is much need of work on nutrition, agriculture and food in the country.

The problems regarding nutrition and food increased in the country during last decade. If academia and industrial experts would work to­gether, the problem of nutrition could be solved.