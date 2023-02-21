Share:

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs197,000 against sale at Rs196,500, the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs429 to Rs168,896 against Rs168,467, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs154,821 from Rs154,427, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 to Rs2150 whereas that of and ten gram silver went up by Rs17.14 to Rs1,843.27 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $12 to $1,832 from US$1,844, the association reported.