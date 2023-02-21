Share:

ISLAMABAD - A high level committee on Monday decided to com­memorate the golden jubilee celebrations of the up­per house of the parliament with simplicity due to the current economic crunch. Senate Chairman Mu­hammad Sadiq Sanjrani presided over the meeting of the committee tasked to finalize Senate Golden Jubilee celebrations. The committee reviewed the progress towards the events and made sure that the celebrations would remain simple. The Senate Golden Jubilee Celebrations would be a momen­tous event that highlights the Senate’s significant achievements over the past 50 years. It is an oppor­tunity to reflect on the institution’s rich history and to look forward to the future with renewed enthusi­asm and hope. A special Senate session has already been summoned from March 15 to 17, 2023. It will be attended by the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan. The session will also be graced by for­mer senators, governors, and chief ministers of the provinces. Former senators and foreign dignitaries will address the special Senate Session. The future road map of the Senate for the next 50 years will be shared, outlining the vision and goals for the coun­try’s legislative body. In addition, a commemorative stamp and coin will be issued to mark the occasion, and a special anthem commemorating the Golden Jubilee of the Senate will be released.