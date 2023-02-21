Share:

The federal government is considering the name of two former bureaucrats for the post of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman which fell vacant after Aftab Sultan stepped down over various reservations.

Sources said the names of former secretary aviation retired Squadron Leader Muhammad Irfani Elahi and former interior secretary retired Major Azam Suleman Khan, who is currently serving as Provincial Ombudsman of Punjab.

Earlier in the day, Mr Sultan resigned from the position of the NAB chairman over alleged pressure to pursue some corruption cases.

“I was being told to do the thing that is unacceptable to me,” he said, adding: “I always worked on merit in my professional life”. The outgoing NAB chief said it was not possible for him to forcefully make or end corruption cases against anyone. “There were some constraints and I found it better to resign,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accepted his resignation and a search has begun to find a new person for the top slot. Sources said Mr Elahi and Mr Khan are the strong contenders for the position.