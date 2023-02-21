Nisar Khuhro targets PTI for ‘speaking in favour of terrorists’ and disclosing video tape of a former NAB chief.
ISLAMABAD - The treasury and the opposition on Monday traded barbs in the Senate over the recent series of audio leaks involving the judiciary, the bureaucracy, the PTI and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.
The PTI severely criticized the practice of tapping audios by “some hidden hands” while the treasury came down hard on the opposition party for allegedly introducing such bad things in politics when it was in power.
At the outset of the sitting, Leader of the Opposition Dr. Shahzad Waseem said the country was facing serious challenges as terrorism has raised its ugly head once again and there was an economic meltdown with the rise in inflation. “There is deficiency of everything in the country but the audio and video tapes are available abundantly in the market according to the occasion,” he added.
He said that everyone was claiming that he had a large number of such tapes. “It looks like there is a factory of recording conversations and a product is prepared after distorting the content and the same is floated in the market according to the need of the time.”
He also referred to the recent audio leak containing conversation between PTI senior leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid and senior police officer Ghulam Muhammad Dogar and said that even the Prime Minister’s secure line was insecure. “The question is under which law this is being done,” he said.
Responding to his speech, PPP Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro criticized the PTI in a charged house by saying “who used to speak” in support of terrorists and who first brought around video tape of a former chairman NAB to blackmail him. “Stop talking about the Constitution and the law,” he said and accused PTI for polarizing the society further.
The PPP lawmaker referring to the last PTI regime when former prime minister Imran Khan enjoyed good relations with the military establishment said, “Who would repeatedly say I and they are on the same page.”
Speaking on a point of public concern, Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed lamented that terrorists were free to strike across the country from Peshawar Police Lines to Karachi Police Office.
He said that there was neither proper security available to people nor justice was being ensured. He added that 2.1 million cases were pending in courts while judges were being found involved in political manoeuvring.
PPP Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan in her remarks severely criticized Imran Khan for allegedly supporting the militants. She in her hard-hitting speech, which was interrupted by at least two female PTI lawmakers, questioned who resettled the terrorists under an organized plan?
She underscored that last governments of PPP and PML-N had been fighting against militants and chided the PTI by saying that who used to say that “these terrorists are our brothers and they should be brought into the mainstream” after holding talks with them.
Speaking on the audio leaks issue, she said that phones should not be tapped on personal matters but recordings should be made on the matters of national security.
PPP Senator Rubina Khalid in her remarks said that the curbs on girls’ education in Afghanistan were casting negative ideological impacts along the border region of the country. She said the house should refer this matter to the committee to work out solutions to address this matter on priority as girls’ education was a prerequisite for nation-building.