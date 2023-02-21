Share:

Nisar Khuhro targets PTI for ‘speaking in favour of terrorists’ and disclosing video tape of a former NAB chief.

ISLAMABAD - The treasury and the opposi­tion on Monday traded barbs in the Senate over the recent series of audio leaks involving the ju­diciary, the bureaucracy, the PTI and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The PTI severely criticized the practice of tapping audios by “some hidden hands” while the treasury came down hard on the opposition party for allegedly in­troducing such bad things in pol­itics when it was in power.

At the outset of the sitting, Lead­er of the Opposition Dr. Shahzad Waseem said the country was facing serious challenges as terrorism has raised its ugly head once again and there was an economic meltdown with the rise in inflation. “There is deficiency of everything in the coun­try but the audio and video tapes are available abundantly in the market according to the occasion,” he added.

He said that everyone was claim­ing that he had a large number of such tapes. “It looks like there is a factory of recording conversations and a product is prepared after dis­torting the content and the same is floated in the market according to the need of the time.”

He also referred to the recent au­dio leak containing conversation between PTI senior leader Dr. Yas­min Rashid and senior police offi­cer Ghulam Muhammad Dogar and said that even the Prime Minis­ter’s secure line was insecure. “The question is under which law this is being done,” he said.

Responding to his speech, PPP Sen­ator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro criticized the PTI in a charged house by say­ing “who used to speak” in support of terrorists and who first brought around video tape of a former chair­man NAB to blackmail him. “Stop talking about the Constitution and the law,” he said and accused PTI for polarizing the society further.

The PPP lawmaker referring to the last PTI regime when former prime minister Imran Khan enjoyed good relations with the military establish­ment said, “Who would repeatedly say I and they are on the same page.”

Speaking on a point of public con­cern, Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mush­taq Ahmed lamented that terrorists were free to strike across the coun­try from Peshawar Police Lines to Karachi Police Office.

He said that there was neither proper security available to peo­ple nor justice was being ensured. He added that 2.1 million cases were pending in courts while judg­es were being found involved in po­litical manoeuvring.

PPP Senator Palwasha Moham­mad Zai Khan in her remarks se­verely criticized Imran Khan for al­legedly supporting the militants. She in her hard-hitting speech, which was interrupted by at least two female PTI lawmakers, ques­tioned who resettled the terrorists under an organized plan?

She underscored that last govern­ments of PPP and PML-N had been fighting against militants and chid­ed the PTI by saying that who used to say that “these terrorists are our brothers and they should be brought into the mainstream” after holding talks with them.

Speaking on the audio leaks issue, she said that phones should not be tapped on personal matters but re­cordings should be made on the matters of national security.

PPP Senator Rubina Khalid in her remarks said that the curbs on girls’ education in Afghanistan were cast­ing negative ideological impacts along the border region of the coun­try. She said the house should refer this matter to the committee to work out solutions to address this matter on priority as girls’ education was a prerequisite for nation-building.