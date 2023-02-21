Share:

ISLAMABAD - While the common Pakistanis are being burdened with new taxes and prices hike of basic commodities, the federal government has notified 150 per cent Executive Allowance for hundreds of BS 17-22 employ­ees working in the Federal Secre­tariat and Islamabad Capital Terri­tory field administration.

Instead of withdrawing of 150pc Executive Allowance being paid to Pakistan Administrative Service and OMG, the government has extended it to across Federal Secretariat, ICT Staff Administration and others.

Following the approval of the Prime Minister, Finance Division has issued OM No.10(02)R-3/2018-297 regard­ing grant of Executive Allowance to BS 17-22 officers working in the Fed­eral Secretariat and Islamabad Capi­tal Territory field Administration, of­ficial source told The Nation.

In continuation of Finance Divi­sion’s July 19, 2022, it is directed to convey the approval of the Prime Minister for admissibility of Execu­tive Allowance to all BPS 17-22 of­ficers, (excluding Private Secretar­ies), posted/working in the Federal Secretariat, as defined in the Rules of Business 1973, as well as Prime Minister's Office and President Sec­retariat w.e.f. January 01, 2023 sub­ject to the following conditions. The Executive Allowance shall remain extended to ICT field Administra­tion as notified earlier.

The Terms and Conditions for ad­missibility of the Executive Allow­ance shall be the same as other al­lowances admissible across the board in the federal government. Paras. vi, vii and viii of the Finance Division OM of even No. dated 19th July 2022 shall accordingly stand amended.

All other conditions as laid down in Finance Division's O.M. ibid shall remain operative, said the notifica­tion. It is worth to mention here that earlier this month Prime Min­ister Shahbaz Sharif had allowed elimination of difference in the sal­aries of the officers of the federal secretariat.

It had been decided that the gov­ernment to give 150pc, on the 2017 basic salary, to those officers of the federal secretariat who were de­prived of executive allowance from the previous decision. The federal cabinet had approved the executive allowance for the Federal Secretar­iat, President Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office and ICT Field Ad­ministration in BS 17-22 @ 1.5 times of the basic pay, in line with the allowances granted by the pro­vincial governments