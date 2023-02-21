ISLAMABAD - While the common Pakistanis are being burdened with new taxes and prices hike of basic commodities, the federal government has notified 150 per cent Executive Allowance for hundreds of BS 17-22 employees working in the Federal Secretariat and Islamabad Capital Territory field administration.
Instead of withdrawing of 150pc Executive Allowance being paid to Pakistan Administrative Service and OMG, the government has extended it to across Federal Secretariat, ICT Staff Administration and others.
Following the approval of the Prime Minister, Finance Division has issued OM No.10(02)R-3/2018-297 regarding grant of Executive Allowance to BS 17-22 officers working in the Federal Secretariat and Islamabad Capital Territory field Administration, official source told The Nation.
In continuation of Finance Division’s July 19, 2022, it is directed to convey the approval of the Prime Minister for admissibility of Executive Allowance to all BPS 17-22 officers, (excluding Private Secretaries), posted/working in the Federal Secretariat, as defined in the Rules of Business 1973, as well as Prime Minister's Office and President Secretariat w.e.f. January 01, 2023 subject to the following conditions. The Executive Allowance shall remain extended to ICT field Administration as notified earlier.
The Terms and Conditions for admissibility of the Executive Allowance shall be the same as other allowances admissible across the board in the federal government. Paras. vi, vii and viii of the Finance Division OM of even No. dated 19th July 2022 shall accordingly stand amended.
All other conditions as laid down in Finance Division's O.M. ibid shall remain operative, said the notification. It is worth to mention here that earlier this month Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had allowed elimination of difference in the salaries of the officers of the federal secretariat.
It had been decided that the government to give 150pc, on the 2017 basic salary, to those officers of the federal secretariat who were deprived of executive allowance from the previous decision. The federal cabinet had approved the executive allowance for the Federal Secretariat, President Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office and ICT Field Administration in BS 17-22 @ 1.5 times of the basic pay, in line with the allowances granted by the provincial governments