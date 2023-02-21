Share:

ISLAMABAD - Graana.com’s Tameer Se Taleem has bagged three international awards for Pakistan at the Istanbul Youth Summit 2023. CSR spokesperson, Zoha Javed, on behalf of the company and Pakistan, presented the project of Tameer Se Taleem and delegated for social good at the summit.

The company informed that its representative was the only delegate worldwide to bring home three awards for Pakistan. Tameer Se Taleem promotes the concept of reusing construction waste and leftover material for the rehabilitation of underprivileged schools in slum areas.

With a successful pilot project implemented in Pakistan’s capital city, the time was to disseminate the idea internationally. Istanbul Youth Summit 2023 presented just the right opportunity and it was wonderful to see that project got selected out of 22000 international applications and was awarded full-fund category. Istanbul Youth Summit 2023 is the sixth international summit organized by Youth Break the Boundaries (YBB) foundation based in Istanbul with its origin in Indonesia. The Summit aims to encourage young leaders to break through their abilities and promote Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in their respective domains.