LAHORE - The three-member delegation of Gyeonggido Taekwondo Association (GTA) from Korea arrived in Islamabad to finalise the modalities of establishing the Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan.

The three-member delegation led by GTA President Kim Kyuengduk, Executive Director, Kim Pyeong, and Director Mun He Sung received warm welcome by Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur-Rehman Mazari, Acting Director General PSB Muhammad Ibrar, President PTF Col (R) Waseem Janjua, Korean Poomsae head coach Choi Seong and other officials on their arrival. The GTA delegation, which is on five days visit to Pakistan, visited different locations of twin cities to finalise the modalities of establishingcentre of excellence as Pakistan Taekwondo Federation and Gyeonggido Taekwondo Association of Korea have already signed an MoU to cooperate in the development of matters of mutual interest of this sport in both the countries.

“We are very much happy to again here in Pakistan to find out some more options to establish centre of excellence for taekwondo and martial arts games,” said GTA President Kim Kyuengduk adding that GTA decided to support Pakistan and their talented kids to enhance their skills in the field of taekwondo.

Kim Kyuengduk said: “We wanted to establish this project in Pakistan because of wonderful efforts done by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation in last few years as well as Pakistan is like centre headquarter for South and West Asian countries and having easy approach for everyone having good option for GTA to establish centre of excellence here.