ISLAMABAD - Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr Mukhtar Ahmed on Monday announced the launching of induction for the 5th batch of Allama Iqbal Scholarships on February 24 during the Pakistan Higher Education Expo in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan students aspiring to study in Pakistan under this scholarship programme will be able to apply online, he underlined during a welcome ceremony held in honour of the Sri Lankan students studying in Pakistani universities under Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan Students. The ceremony was held at the Governor House, Sindh where Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori was the chief guest.

The Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan Students is a component of the Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme, being executed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman HEC informed the audience that HEC is offering 1,000 scholarships to Sri Lankan students. He said that 350 fully-funded scholarships have already been awarded to Sri Lankan students who are studying in top Pakistani universities. Addressing the students, Tessori shed light on the importance of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.