KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah raised questions over performance of intelligence agencies and said that terrorists passed through across Pakistan to attack Karachi Police Office (KPO) the other day. Furnishing policy statement during the Sindh As­sembly session on Monday, Mu­rad said that three terrorists be­longed to banned Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) entered the KPO the other day by breaching all se­curity barriers. “How the terror­ists reached Karachi after passing through different parts of the city,” he asked and called for ‘effective’ intelligence from concerned agen­cies. The CM also admitted secu­rity lapse from Sindh police and said that the attackers should have not entered the building but killed outside. He said that three terrorists were brought to KPO on a Toyota Corolla car before they climbed the wall to enter the building, adding that two other suspects were on a motor bike.

He said that soon after entering the building, the terrorists start­ed shooting and throwing hand grenades.Murad said that police and Rangers responded rapidly and reached the spot within 10 minutes. He said that he himself reached the Police Command and Control Centre to monitor the op­eration. “Our first priority was to minimise the damage as the ter­rorist wanted to kill as many peo­ple as they could,” he added. The CM said that they also ask Pakistan Navy for a helicopter but eventu­ally did not need it. CM Murad said that after killing the terrorists, bomb disposal squad immediate­ly diffused the jackets they were wearing. He said that five people including two policemen and a Rangers personnel were mar­tyred while 18 others injured. Murad said that martyred Rang­ers man belonged to Shujaabad while the cops belonged to Lar­kana and Shikarpur. He said that six or seven persons were still under treatment at hospitals. The CM said that after the incident, a high level meeting was also held in which it was decided that they will investigate the attack thor­oughly. He said that the case had been registered at Counter Ter­rorism Department. Murad also paid rich tribute to five martyrs and said that they saved Karachi from big disaster by sacrificing their own lives. “We will not bow down on after such incidents as it will further boost our morale,” the CM said. He said that those who were in favour of talks with the Taliban were responsible of the attack. CM Murad said that Paki­stan People’s Party (PPP) leader­ship was against the talk with the Taliban from the day one.

THREAT TO SINDH ASSEMBLY

Speaker Agha Siraj Durranj asked the CM to beef up the security for the provincial as­sembly as it also had ‘security threats’. The speaker said that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had earlier issued threat alert to Sindh Assembly. “The FIA claimed that the terrorists also have pictures of inside part of Sindh Assembly,” SA Speaker Durrani added. He said that there were a few personnel deployed on Sindh Assembly security and that too without weapons