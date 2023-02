Share:

ISLAMABAD - District administration Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is finalizing arrangements to set up 12 Ramazan bazaars for an uninterrupted supply of household items and edibles for the citizens at reasonable prices in the holy month of Ramazan. While chairing a meeting, Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz Memon said that all-out efforts would be made to provide relief to the people during Ramazan.

He directed officials to ensure availability of all essential commodities on affordable rates during the holy month.