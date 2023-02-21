Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ICT police have accelerated its efforts against those involved in violation of traffic laws, especially against those bikers without helmet and driving Licence, a police public relations officer said on Monday.

He said that Islamabad capital police is working on hastening actions against traffic violators in order to reduce accidents and to maintain the smooth flow of traffic. In this regard all zonal DSPs have been directed to take strict action against all the motorists violating traffic rules.