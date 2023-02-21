Share:

QUETTA - Inspector General of Balochsitan Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh on Monday assured foolproof secu­rity to the industrialists of Hub town. Talking to the delegation of industrialists who called on him during his visit to the Hub town of Lasbela district, IGP said that the police are committed to ensuring foolproof security for the citizen. “Police is provid­ing security to all ongoing uplift projects including CPEC,” IG said, adding that provision of secu­rity to the business community is among the top priorities of the law enforcement agency. The delegation of the industrialists on the occasion expressed concern over the prevailing law and order situation in the Hub. They called upon the installation of cameras and devising a concerted strategy to overcome the rising challenge of law and order. The IG assured them of taking all possible steps to maintain peace in the industri­al hub of the province. Earlier, he inaugurated the newly-construct­ed building of PS Beirut. DIG Qa­lat Parvez briefed him on the law and order situation. Deputy Com­missioner Hub Zahid Khan, Assis­tant Commissioner Hub Syed Sa­miullah and SSP Hub Murad were also present on the occasion.