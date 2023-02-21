Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought the Interior Ministry’s reply in appeals with regard to local government elections in the Federal Capital. An IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the appeals of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Federation against the decision of a single-member bench. At the outset of the hearing, Additional Attor­ney General Munawar Duggal said the joint session of the parliament had approved the Islamabad Capi­tal Territory LG (Amendment) Bill, which would be effective from February 25. The chief justice asked whether there was any guarantee that the number of union councils would not be increased again as according to the new law the Federal Government had the authority to do so, and whether there was any problem to hold elections in 125 UCs.