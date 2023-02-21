Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned the director general (Law) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a case against the de-notifying of PTI’s lawmaker Shandana Gulzar. Justice Mian­gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by PTI’s leader challeng­ing the ECP’s notifica­tion which de-notified her from the NA seat. At the outset of the hear­ing, the ECP’s lawyer informed the court that the DG couldn’t ap­pear before the bench this day due to an im­portant meeting in the office. Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that some disqualifications had even far-reaching effects. Petitioner’s law­yer Barrister Gohar said that the decision taken by the ECP was not in its mandate. At this, the court remarked how it’s so as it was the respon­sibility of the ECP to conduct the scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates.