Share:

ISLAMABAD - The under-construction Dasu Hydropower Project (DHPP) has achieved a major milestone, as River Indus was successfully diverted after the completion of one of the important diversion tunnels, according to Gwadar Pro.

The length of the diversion tunnel is 1.3 kilometres with 20-metre width and 23-metre height.

The completed tunnel is one of the two diversion tunnels while the second one is under construction. Instead of its natural course, the Indus River is now flowing through a 1.3-kilometre diversion tunnel.

DHPP termed the achievement as “a major milestone and said it is a historic day in the water-sector Development of Pakistan”.

A Chinese construction and engineering company, the contractor of the main work, is leading the construction of the project. It is apt to mention here that upon completion, Dasu will become the project with the highest annual energy generation in Pakistan ie, 21 billion units on average.

WAP DA is spending Rs17.34 billion on schemes relating to resettlement, environmental management, and social development in the project area. About 3722 jobs, including 1945 for locals, have so far been created, which will increase to the 8000 mark during the peak construction period of the project.