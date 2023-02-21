Share:

KARACHI - Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by four wickets to climb second on the points table here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Monday.

Chasing 155, Peshawar Zalmi scored 53 runs in the power play but lost three wickets as Muhammad Haris (18), Saim Ayub (0) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (9) were dismissed by Muhammad Hasnain. Captain Babar Azam left the Zalmi at 67-4 after being dismissed by Muhammad Nawaz for 19 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi’s two foreign playersRovman Powel and James Neesham made things easier for them with 46runs partnership. Rovman Powel (36) was clean bowled by Naseem Shah while James Neesham was caught by Muhammad Nawaz off Qais Ahmed for 37.

With 21 still needed in 5.1 overs, Dasun Shanaka and Wahab Riaz ensured to stay at the wicket and take their side to victory with unbeaten 16 and 10 respectively. Muhammad Hasnain bowled brilliantly as he picked up three wickets for just 13 runs with one maiden over. Naseem Shah also picked up a wicket for 19 runs in four overs.

Earlier asked to bat first, Quetta Gladiators posted 154- 4, thanks to fifty from Iftikhar Ahmed and 39 from captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Openers Jason Roy (14) and Martin Guptil (12) failed to provide good start for the Gladiators, scoring just 28 runs in the power play with Guptil getting out.

They were 37-3 in 8.3 overs after Jason Roy (14) and Muhammad Nawaz (2) were dismissed by Usman Qadir in quick succession. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed added 74 runs for the fourth wicket, giving their side something to defend.

At 111, Sarfaraz Ahmed got out after making 39 off 30 balls but Iftikhar Ahmed along with Odean Smith hammered 43 runs in last three overs. Iftikhar Ahmed smashed four sixes and two fours for his unbeaten 34- ball 50 while Odean Smith also remained unbeaten for 25 off 12 balls.

Usman Qadir, who was playing his first match of the season, took two wickets for 26 runs in four overs. James Neesham and Arshad Iqbal also picked up a wicket each for 28 and 37 runs respectively