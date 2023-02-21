Share:

A horrifying bus accident on Sunday night highlights the need for stricter checks and balances around transport safety in the country. At least 14 have been killed and several others injured as a bus fell into a ravine near Kallar Kahar on the M2 motorway be­tween Lahore and Islamabad. This is the fourth major road accident across Pakistan in less than two months, making the conversation around safety protocols and corrective action necessary.

While it is unclear if the incident occurred due to brake failure or a tire burst, the reasons cited are linked to vehicle maintenance issues. The bus reportedly collided with two cars, causing extensive damage and making rescue operations challenging. While prayers and sor­row for the incident are welcome, they must be accompanied by sol­id steps to make sure that this negligence does not occur again. The number of lives lost is too high to ignore. At the start of this month, two tragedies involving similar transport accidents were reported in Balochistan and KP. In the first case, the bus fell into a ravine due to overspeeding. Fire tenders were unavailable and 41 lives were burnt alive. Between 2020-21, at least 6,000 fatalities due to road acci­dents were reported and other estimates are higher.

What will it take for us to take these instances seriously? Rele­vant authorities have a responsibility toward regular vehicle fit­ness checks and training of traffic police to respond promptly in such emergencies. A sense of remorse is important but at the same time a demonstration and firm commitment to ensuring the safety of transportation systems are needed. Ensuring these reforms will require a cross-sectional effort. All stakeholders, including govern­ment authorities, law enforcement agencies, citizens, and transport services must be targeted with the reforms. Regular maintenance of vehicles including checking brakes and tires, screening drivers, strengthening emergency response systems, and stricter enforce­ment of traffic laws are some ways to start addressing the issue