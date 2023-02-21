Share:

Minister for Defence Khwaja Asif on Tuesday said the poor were ridiculed when a 1500-kanal golf club at the Mall road was sold for Rs4,000.

Talking to the media, he said half of the country’s population was living in poverty. Mentioning without naming, he said, “Big companies and institutions have defaulted and we have to do something about them”. The poor, he said, should be given a place to reside at the club [instead].

He said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) statistics had reflected that the board failed in meeting the yearly revenue target. “

The sword of an economic default is not looming over the country as we have struck an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)”, he added.