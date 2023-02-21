Share:

Peshawar - Adnan Jalil, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, has admitted that any economy can only become strong and invincible if the industry and commerce sectors are prioritised and perfected.

“Industrial revolution is possible in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if the government and business community work together and with integrity,” he added. He was speaking at a joint consultation and meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chambers of Industry and Commerce and Traders Associations, which was held in the cabinet room of the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar.

The problems and difficulties of the province’s business and industrialist community were openly discussed at this consultation meeting. While the senior officers of the Industry and Commerce department and all its subsidiaries provided answers on the spot for their solutions and industrial and economic development. The participants were extremely pleased with it and thanked the caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, particularly Adnan Jalil, for providing them with a fair hearing and a sense of confidence.

The Caretaker Minister also gave the presidents and officials of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries and All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chambers of Commerce and Industries, including the women chambers, the opportunity to table their problems and recommendations separately during the meeting, and assured them of priority redressal.

The Minister stated that the provincial government has promised industrialists that it will always prioritise local investor consultation and take all steps based on their suggestions and recommendations so that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s dream of an industrial revolution becomes a reality. He stated that, in addition to ensuring peace and tranquilly and a favourable industrial and business environment, the provincial government will strive to provide everything that local investors require because our economic development depends on restoring their confidence.

“Only in this way is an industrial revolution and an increase in job opportunities in the province possible,” he insisted. He also assured all of the chambers that all of the Industries department’s high-ups would be visiting their cities very soon to meet with them and resolve their problems and issues as soon as possible.

Earlier, Sartaj Ahmed Khan, the coordinator of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries, highlighted the difficulties and challenges faced by the province’s business and industrialists, while the caretaker Minister of Industries invited representatives from other chambers to an open discussion. He patiently listened to their concerns and assured them that they would be considered on an emergency basis.