Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority organised a three-day excursion trip to Orakzai for tour operators, where they were briefed on various aspects of the tourism industry and the role of the culture and tourism authority.

The purpose of the trip was to inform tourists about scenic attraction locations in merged tribal districts and to assist them in exploring opportunities for tourism promotion in merged districts.

The tour operator delegation travelled to Orakzai via Hungu and Kohat, admiring the natural beauty of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They were then taken to Zera Children Park, Nanawar Cave, and Kalaya, the headquarters of the Orakzai Scouts. The tour operators then went to Sampog top, Khaljo fort, Sikh monument, Lokheart fort, and Gulistan fort the next day. They were also given information about the geographic significance of the Orakzai district.

KPCTA developing new tourist sites to promote ecotourism: DG

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was developing new tourists’ sites to promote ecotourism and reduce load on established resorts including Swat, Abbottabad and Mansehra districts, said Director General, KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan.

He said efforts were being made to develop new tourist sites and ensure better management of existing tourist areas including Swat, Dir, Chitral, Abbottabad and Mansehra keeping in view of tourists overwhelming response both in winter and summer.