KARACHI - CEO/MD KW&SB Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed along with the World Bank delegation visited the K-4 Intake Point Chalia Thatta and inspected and reviewed the progress and ongoing works in detail on the K-4 Phase One Project of the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme. While during the visit, bulk water system of Water Board along with Dhabejee Pumping Station and Pipri Filter Plant were also inspected.

On this occasion, the World Bank delegation included Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine and Operation Manager for Pakistan Gailius Draugelis. While COO KW&SB Engineer Asadullah Khan, Chief Engineer Bulk Sikandar Zardari, Chief Engineer E&M Intekhab Ahmed Rajput, PD K-4 Wapda Aamir Mughal and other senior officials of Water Board and WAPDA were also present during the visit.

On the occasion of the visit, COO KW&SB Engineer Asadullah Khan and PD K-4 Amir Mughal also gave a detailed briefing to the World Bank delegation regarding the project. COO KW&SB Engineer Asadullah Khan while giving a briefing said that the main objective of the K-4 phase one project of Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme is to improve and sustain the water delivery system in Karachi. K-4 Project Phase One 260 MGD is under construction in Thatta and Malir districts. The project will be able to provide water to Karachi with the help of three reservoirs from Keenjhar Lake Thatta, 100 km away.