LAHORE - A La­hore High Court (LHC) larger bench on Monday disposed of petitions challenging appoint­ments and removal of various public servants by the care­taker Punjab government. The five member bench head­ed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petitions filed by Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader­ship and others. Earlier, Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) counsel argued before the bench that the commis­sion had ample powers under Article 218 of the constitution and judgements of the Apex Court to pass an appropriate order, if a particular griev­ance was raised against a par­ticular person. At this, the bench observed that it was hoped that the ECP would do the needful, in a fair and just manner, in case such material was placed before it.