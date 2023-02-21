Share:

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday suspended notification of Punjab caretaker government and restored Gujrat as division and Wazirabad as district.

Justice Shahid Karim, while hearing petition, issued notices to the caretaker government and other respondents and suspended the notification.

The caretaker government had suspended the notifications for creation of the new administrative division of Gujrat, districts of Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang and Kot Addu, besides Jalalpur Jattan and Kunjah tehsils, till the holding of general elections in the province.