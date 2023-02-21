Share:

An accountability court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Ababsi in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference filed against him.

Judge Nasir Javed issued the warrants as Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had failed to appear before the court as well as file a plea for exemption from attending the hearing. On the other hand, the court also issued arrest warrants for co-accused Uzma Adil.

Earlier, an accountability court had reserved its verdict in the LNG reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the former prime minister.