ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf here on Monday administered the oath from the newly elected member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf Mahmood Maqi Maulvi who won by-elections from NA-245. After taking the oath, the elected member signed the roll. The constituency had fallen vacant after the sudden death of Aamir Liaquat in June last year. Meanwhile, the National Assembly also offered Fateha for policeman and security forces martyred in Karachi incident. The prayer was led by Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali