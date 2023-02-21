Share:

First I will admire your and your team’s efforts. After that, I want to discuss a very common issue in our society that exists “girls can only choose Medical as their ca­reer”. To begin with, being a stu­dent in the 12th class, my cousin was searching for different fields to choose as a vocation, and she discussed it with her family. You will be surprised to know that they put only the option of medi­cation for her. She has now either to choose medical or stay at home and do house duties. There are var­ious options for us but why in our society only MBBS is preferred.

MBBS and girls are twin terms like milk and tea, fish and water, tv and remote, and others. We can say that MBBS is a female domain in Pakistan. In this society, if you ask a 4-5 year girl about her goal she will reply “I wanna become a doctor” because they are taught so since childhood.

In addition, after the entry test results are announced, we often hear of numerous suicidal cases. The reason behind such actions is parents’ pressure on their girl’s children to clear it. And after failure in such a minor test, they feel that they have failed the exam of life.

To conclude, there are various fields to join law, engineering, bio-medical engineering, biotechnolo­gy, and many more then why don’t we believe in choosing such pro­fessions for female students? Why can’t a girl be a language learner, fashion designer, etc?

This is a point to be noted, a prob­lem to be solved, and a social disease to be cured. I hope you will publish my letter in your esteemed newspa­per to aware people of this issue.

MARVI MALIK,

Sindh.