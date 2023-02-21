Share:

Peshawar - National Food Food Fortification Program Nutrition International Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has scheduled a one-day progress review meeting for its Wheat Flour Fortification Program for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former FATA member countries.

Director of the Food Department Yasir Hassan and other food department officials, as well as representatives from the World Food Programme and academia, attended the event.

Nutrition International has been improving health and nutrition in Pakistan since 2001, according to Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah, Provincial Program Manager of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter. Furthermore, he stated that nutritional international has hired a team of more than 100 staff and consultants with a $60 million investment in Pakistan since 2003, including $23 million directly spent on procuring and distributing vitamin-A capsules.

While discussing the National food fortification programme across the country, the Provincial Program Manager stated that 992 mills in the country (75%) signed MoUs with the National food fortification programme, and 2,333 micro feeders have been installed at 992 mills, resulting in 35,000 Metric Tons of wheat flour fortification monthly. In addition, 22 I-check laboratories have been established to test iron in fortified wheat flour.

Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah stated during his presentation on reaching millions with low-cost, high-impact interventions that Every year, approximately 20 million children receive two Vitamin A capsules, and over 115 million people now have access to iodized salt. The campaign Reduces severe iodine deficiency in mothers from 37% in 2001 to 4.6% today, and in school-aged children from 23% to 2%.

Almost 5 million children received zinc and ORS to treat diarrhoea, 127 million people benefited from adequate fortification of wheat flour and edible oil, and 300,000 mothers and babies received increased coverage of birth packages.

“Nutrition International will continue to support wheat flour fortification until 2027. Advocating with the government for the approval of legislation, rules and regulations, and cost transfer/absorption mechanisms, as well as capacity building for millers and government authorities in the fortification and QAQC processes. In collaboration with other development partners, we will also engage Chakkies to increase coverage in all provinces,” he added.