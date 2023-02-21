Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has again summoned former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in an inquiry into “assets beyond known sources of income”.

The anti-graft body has directed the PTI leader to appear in person at its Lahore office at 11am on February 22.

NAB has asked Buzdar to bring relevant details and documents of his assets and income with him.

The accountability bureau has summoned the former chief minister before as well but he skipped the appearance.

Buzdar had taken interim pre-arrest bail from a Lahore accountability court till February 27. The AC has barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB Executive Board approved the recommendation of NAB Lahore to launch an investigation against Buzdar in assets beyond the means.