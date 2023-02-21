Share:

PESHAWAR - In a formal ceremony held at the district administration office, Shah Fahad assumed his new role as Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar.

A Grade-18 PAS officer from the 39th Common, he brings a wealth of experience to the job, having previously served as Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Kurram and Hangu.

Shah Fahad pledged to work tirelessly for the development and relief of the people of Peshawar, says a press release.

“Under the leadership of Commissioner Peshawar we will spare no effort in using all available resources to provide the people of Peshawar the support they need. We will serve them day and night and will work to ensure that Peshawar continues to grow and prosper,” he added.

With a proven track record of effective leadership in previous positions, Shah Fahad is seen as a capable and committed public servant.