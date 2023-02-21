Share:

Peshawar - The elders of the Mohmand district had always made various sacrifices to protect their boundaries and work together for the district’s development and prosperity in a short period, said outgoing Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohmand Arifullah Awan during the farewell ceremony on behalf of his staff.

He stated that I was supported during my brief appointment and that tribal elders were critical to the region’s development and prosperity, as well as the restoration of peace. “Because the Mohmand tribe is self-respecting, we respect others as well,” he explained. He stated that in a short period, we feel united and proud that everyone plays an equal role in our deployment. The DC went on to say that Mohmand tribesmen are peaceful and that their customs and norms are the best laws.

Dr Ehtesham-ul-Haq, the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner (DC), tribal elders, and government officials were also present.

Meanwhile, Arif Ullah Awan pays a visit to the Mohmand Press Club to meet with local journalists. He praised Mohmand journalists for acting as a bridge between the administration and the local people. He also participated in the spring planting campaign at Mohmand Press Club by planting a plant.