Share:

A border guard sustained injuries after Pakistan and Afghanistan traded fire on the Torkham border on Monday.

Blaming Pakis­tan for reneging on its commitments, the Afghan Taliban closed the border crossing on Sunday.

According to a distr­ict administration official, Pakistan responded to “unprovoked” firing from the Afghan side.

People living near the border crossing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed that a heavy exchange of fire continued for over an hour.

The injured Pakistani soldier was being treated at a hospital and his condition was stable.

On Sunday, Afghan authorities accused Islamabad of reneging on its commitments, without giving any further details.

The Afghan Taliban co­mmissioner for Tor­kham said the border has been closed down for travel and transit trade.

“Pakistan has not abi­ded by its commitments and so the gateway has been shut down on the directions of (our) leadership,” Maulavi Moham­mad Siddique said in a tweet.