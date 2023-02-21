FO says various issues discussed as both sides resolved to further enhance bilateral cooperation.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will stay neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict despite a meeting between Pakistani and the Ukraine Foreign Ministers over the weekend, officials said on Monday.
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference in Germany the other day and con
veyed his concerns over the conflict. Pakistan once again emphasized for early resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. “The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on a range of issues and resolved to further enhance bilateral cooperation for benefit of their peoples,” the foreign ministry here said. Senior diplomats told The Nation that Pakistan had not changed its policy and will stick to its ‘neutral’ position.
“Pakistan wants a solution to the issue through talks but we are not taking any sides. We however, believe the whole world must focus on peace in the region,” said a diplomat.
Another diplomat said that Pakistan also wants friendly ties with all countries including Ukraine.
Pakistan has been considering buying discounted Russian crude since October, citing neighbouring India which has been purchasing from Moscow.
Pakistani officials and Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, who was recently in Islamabad for an annual intergovernmental commission on trade and economy, said the key elements of the deal had yet to be agreed. “As for the supply of crude oil and petroleum products, we conceptually agreed on the development and signing of an agreement that will determine and resolve all issues of logistics, insurance, payment, volumes,” Shulginov said.
He also said ‘negotiations are going on’ about settlement in the currencies of ‘friendly’ countries, meaning non-western countries that have not imposed economic sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Oil is generally paid for in US dollars.
At the Moscow meeting, Pakistan and Russian FMs emphasised the need for ‘practical engagement’ with Afghanistan’s Taliban but ruled out formal recognition of the Islamist rulers until they address international concerns over women’s rights and inclusive governance.
Noting the multidimensional cooperation between Pakistan and Russia, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of trade, energy, education, culture, security and counter-terrorism. They also agreed on the importance of regular high-level exchanges for the mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples.
The two foreign ministers also discussed the regional situation, especially in Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari apprised Foreign Minister Lavrov on Pakistan’s efforts for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He briefed the Russian delegation on Pakistan’s perspective on stability and security in South Asia and gross human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Previously, Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, led his delegation in the talks with Pakistani officials in Islamabad and briefed them on his meetings earlier this month with the Taliban in Kabul.
A brief Pakistani statement posted on twitter after Kabulov’s meeting with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said the two sides “emphasized need for practical engagement with the interim Afghan government.” The Pakistani side also reiterated that Islamabad was not considering giving the Taliban formal recognition and would do so only collectively with the international community.
Khar urged the international community “to continue extending assistance and support, in order to address urgent humanitarian needs and to provide a sustainable pathway for Afghanistan’s prosperity and development.”