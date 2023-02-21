Share:

FO says various issues discussed as both sides resolved to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will stay neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict despite a meeting between Pakistani and the Ukraine Foreign Ministers over the weekend, officials said on Monday.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari met his Ukrainian coun­terpart Dmytro Kuleba on the side­lines of Munich Security Conference in Germany the other day and con­

veyed his concerns over the conflict. Pakistan once again emphasized for early reso­lution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. “The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on a range of issues and resolved to further enhance bilateral cooperation for ben­efit of their peoples,” the for­eign ministry here said. Se­nior diplomats told The Nation that Pakistan had not changed its policy and will stick to its ‘neutral’ position.

“Pakistan wants a solution to the issue through talks but we are not taking any sides. We however, believe the whole world must focus on peace in the region,” said a diplomat.

Another diplomat said that Pakistan also wants friendly ties with all countries includ­ing Ukraine.

Pakistan has been consid­ering buying discounted Rus­sian crude since October, cit­ing neighbouring India which has been purchasing from Moscow.

Pakistani officials and Rus­sian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, who was recent­ly in Islamabad for an annual intergovernmental commis­sion on trade and economy, said the key elements of the deal had yet to be agreed. “As for the supply of crude oil and petroleum products, we con­ceptually agreed on the de­velopment and signing of an agreement that will deter­mine and resolve all issues of logistics, insurance, payment, volumes,” Shulginov said.

He also said ‘negotiations are going on’ about settle­ment in the currencies of ‘friendly’ countries, mean­ing non-western countries that have not imposed eco­nomic sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Oil is generally paid for in US dollars.

At the Moscow meeting, Pa­kistan and Russian FMs em­phasised the need for ‘prac­tical engagement’ with Afghanistan’s Taliban but ruled out formal recogni­tion of the Islamist rulers un­til they address international concerns over women’s rights and inclusive governance.

Noting the multidimension­al cooperation between Pa­kistan and Russia, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of trade, energy, edu­cation, culture, security and counter-terrorism. They also agreed on the importance of regular high-level exchanges for the mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the region­al situation, especially in Af­ghanistan. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari ap­prised Foreign Minister Lav­rov on Pakistan’s efforts for a peaceful and stable Afghani­stan. He briefed the Russian delegation on Pakistan’s per­spective on stability and se­curity in South Asia and gross human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Previously, Russian pres­idential envoy for Afghani­stan, Zamir Kabulov, led his delegation in the talks with Pakistani officials in Islam­abad and briefed them on his meetings earlier this month with the Taliban in Kabul.

A brief Pakistani statement posted on twitter after Ka­bulov’s meeting with Minis­ter of State for Foreign Af­fairs Hina Rabbani Khar said the two sides “emphasized need for practical engage­ment with the interim Afghan government.” The Pakistani side also reiterated that Is­lamabad was not considering giving the Taliban formal rec­ognition and would do so only collectively with the interna­tional community.

Khar urged the interna­tional community “to con­tinue extending assistance and support, in order to ad­dress urgent humanitari­an needs and to provide a sustainable pathway for Af­ghanistan’s prosperity and development.”