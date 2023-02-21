Share:

“A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual doom.”

–Martin Luther King Jr.

In 1984, Op­eration Blue Star was commenced by the govern­ment of Indi­ra Gandhi who was the Prime Minister of In­dia at the time. This was the solution for the militancy that spread like wildfire as the Sikhs demand­ed a separate homeland called Khalistan. It completely ravaged the Gold Temple which was considered to be one of the holiest sites for the Sikhs and on top of that, the military also killed over 500 people. These are modest estimates as the real death toll varies from anywhere between 500 to 10,000. It was one of the most brutal responses to a separationist movement by any government in India.