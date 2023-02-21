Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a telephonic conversation with President of Kenya, Dr William Ruto.

During the call, the prime minister raised the issue of renowned Pakistani Jour­nalist, late Arshad Sharif, who was murdered in Ken­ya. He thanked the Kenyan President for the coopera­tion extended to Pakistani investigation teams so far. The prime minister em­phasized that Pakistan at­tached great importance to the late Arshad Shar­if’s case and requested for further cooperation from the Kenyan side during the course of the investigation in bringing the matter to a closure for the family and people of Pakistan. Ken­yan President assured the prime minister of full sup­port and cooperation in the matter. The two leaders dis­cussed bilateral coopera­tion and issues of mutual interest. Highlighting the significance Pakistan at­tached to its relations with Africa, the prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s strong desire to strengthen its his­torical ties with Kenya in all areas of cooperation.