RAWALPINDI - A team of Rawalpindi police arrested a criminal most wanted from PML-N workers’ convention where the culprit was also present to deprive the participants of mobile phones and other valuables, informed sources on Monday.

The arrest was made Sunday last when the hardcore criminal identified as Jamil alias Jamhola was sneaking into public rush. A pistol along with bullets was also recovered from possession of the accused, they said.

They said that the cops deputed on security of Maryam Nawaz Sharif and other political leaders have spotted the wanted criminal in public rush and held him immediately. They said that the cops seized a pistol and bullets from his possession and handed him over to staff of police station Ratta Amral where he was wanted for his involvement in murder of filler at a petrol station.

As many as 22 FIRs ranging from murder, attempted murder, robbery and dacoity has been lodged against Jamhola with various police stations of district, according to a police spokesman Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan.

He added police had obtained physical remand of accused from a court of law for further investigation.