The foundation of Victoria and Albert was laid in the 1850s after the immaculate success of the Great Exhibition. The Great Exhibition introduced this remarkable idea of showcasing culture, clothing and even industrialised machinery all on display under one roof to portray Britain’s superiority over other nations, attracting an audience of nearly six million people. Following its footprints, Prince Albert promoted the establishment of a similar museum, known as the South Kensington Museum. Later in the early 1900s, it was renamed Victoria and Albert, developing into a powerful civic institution of public education dissemination. In the years to come, it transformed into the world’s leading art museum with a collection encompassing over 2 million objects preserving knowledge of more than 5000 years. These objects, artefacts, and galleries portray people of every walk of life belonging to different civilisations across the globe. This extensive diversity of the collection is a hallmark of this museum, further enriched by its virtual presence in the form of 3D/4D virtual tours.
V and A still represents the values of Great Britain, the era of colonisation and British dominion. This notion is evident from the fact that cultural artefacts and paintings have been transferred from the poor colonies to the British thus, depriving nations of their rich history. Often this is given a complex meaning altogether totally different from its native history. Furthermore, the concept of portraying women as an inferior gender is shown to be a product of colonisation as evident from Anim Addo’s cultural references in her poetry, however again the question arises of how true these depictions are considering the political impact.
At the 2007 bicentenary, V and A presented different ways of analysing the controversial topic of slavery in the form of Uncomfortable Truths: The Shadow of Slave Trading on Contemporary Art and Design. This artwork focused on the concept of art intervention where pieces from different times and situations are interacted with existing artefacts to produce specific effects. The Uncomfortable Truths gives a whole new meaning to the history of slave trade practice by diverging onto financial profits and the standards of human equality that we have today so that the audience is engaged in understanding why it was prevalent at that time rather than focusing on the aspect that who is to be blamed? Overall aesthetic sense is used to digress the audience from what is transparently visible: the racial divide and inhumane treatment of black people in the slave trade. What was once considered as a clear injustice to Black people has been transformed into a mere educational guide in the Discovery of Trails also known as Traces. V and A tried to overcome the racial gap by including Black Trail guides but still, it fails to take into account the equal representation of women in the Shadows exhibition showing a gender gap at the very least.
Moreover, the importance of V and A as a revenue-generating entity cannot be neglected especially when the Finance Bill provides it with no exemption in the form of taxation. The government believes it to be an essential source of tax generation leading to fiscal benefit and curtailing budgetary pressures otherwise the government would have exempted the land on which it is situated This shows that not only V and A is used as a tool to make the people think about the British supremacy but to also pay for it to admire its culturally aesthetic beauty.
In addition to political significance, V and A museum is built in a way that satisfies the ritualistic character of a museum as the magnanimous building gives it a majestic look. As the visitor enters the gate, it automatically catches the attention of the visitor by its exclusive architecture, developing zeal, and passion among the audience to explore further. One simply cannot deny the museum’s spiritual feel with its high-glass ceiling, long corridors and unique artefacts reminiscing the era of prehistoric civilisations. It allows the person to transition beyond the realms of mundane life and get detached from the outside world. The deep-rooted connection which is established between the visitor, artwork and structure signifies the ritualistic effect V and A possesses.
Just as one is lost in the spiritual world due to V and A’s mesmerising atmosphere, the soothing ambience inside the museum connects the visitor with civilisations that date back even a thousand years. He is bound to share a feeling of self-identity that makes him feel like belonging to the same community. Moreover, the ritualistic effects of VandA cannot be denied as the person feels a sense of purification by connecting to its Creator thus, offering a blend of art, values and beliefs. The placement of artefacts follows a guided pattern combined with its decorum making the feeling of transitioning from the world even more prominent. Structured pathways and grand doors further strengthen the feeling. In short, the V and A museum fulfils all the basic requirements that an art museum is supposed to. Along with it, its educational purpose attracts all types of museum-goers like professionals, the explorer, the spiritual seeker, the experience seeker and the facilitator.
Realising the importance of the online system the V and A museum started taking steps to provide a better online display of its collection. The department established its factory project in November 2007 to digitise the collection step by step. Digitisation will attract more people to visit the museum who can’t get the chance to visit it personally. In addition, it will help researchers and students to study the artefacts in detail compared to personal visitation as there is no limitation on time and the number of visits. The 3D and 4D tours provide visitors with a unique experience, especially during times of covid-19. Thus, it will attract many potential digital customers as it will help in developing interest among the youth by re-connecting history with technology which is also visible from an upsurge in online content during covid-19 pandemic. This has already enhanced the museum’s knowledge-providing quality because the artefacts are available in closer dimensions than in real life. Furthermore, V and A is planning to make as much collection accessible to the public as possible embarking on its centuries-old mission of educating the public. This educational aspect is evident from giving students access to “Green Dragon”, the famous Gothic bench exhibited at the Department of Woodwork. More information can be gained by studying Parker’s “Domestic Architecture in England” by displaying knowledge of England’s Old Oak Furniture.
Hence, the V and A museum is a perfect example of modern-day success as it is one of the pioneers in adapting technology. Further, it is well ahead of its time in attracting potential visitors through its dynamic physical and virtual presence. Not only this, but its large collection covers artwork, artefacts, and exhibitions from across the world distinguishing itself as a global entity.
Noor Ali
The writer is a freelance columnist