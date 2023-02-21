Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday called for using digital technologies to improve the health and well-being of the people of Pakistan and provide them with quality healthcare services. He em­phasised that advances in medical technology could help transform the country’s medicine and healthcare system. The president expressed these views while talking to Chief Executive Offi­cer of Pakistan and Afghanistan Siemens Health­ineers Khurram Jameel, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release issued by the President’s Media Wing said. Khurram Jameel briefed the president that Siemens Healthineers was one of the leading healthcare solution pro­viders in Pakistan and its mission was to trans­form healthcare delivery and improve patient experience through digitalization. President Alvi emphasised that Pakistani healthcare providers needed to embrace innovation and transform healthcare delivery to successfully meet the challenges in the health sector, besides fulfilling the future healthcare needs of the country.