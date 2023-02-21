Whenever a new government is formed, it starts making pledges to solve the difficulties of the underdogs of the nation through privatization. In this regard, the finance division of the government issued a report titled “State-Owned Enterprises Triage: Reforms & Way Forward.” The primary objective of the report was to comprehensively review Government of Pakistan’s existing SOE portfolio to identify the SOEs which need to be retained by the government and those which should be privatized or liquidated. After a thorough review, it is mentioned that currently, there are around 212 SOEs operating in various sectors of Pakistan.
The overall revenues of all the SOEs in 2018-19 were Rs: 4 trillion (approx.) while the book value of their assets was Rs. 19 trillion. The revenues in 2018-19 were roughly 10% of nominal GDP. Additionally, SOEs provided employment to more than 450,000 people which constitutes around 0.8% of the total workforce. Despite their important role in providing essential public goods and services, the commercial SOEs recorded losses of Rs: 287 billion and 143 billion in year’s 2017 and 2018 respectively.
Justice Faiz Isa rightly said that whoever is unable to bear the stress and pressure while he is in any public position then he should leave the seat. It will not be wrong to say that such a person should not destroy the sanctity and prestige of any position because the job is a trust. Therefore, privatization is not the solution to our problems. Instead taking action for the instantaneous overhauling of SOEs is the need of the hour. I am assured that the workers will support such kind of reformative and progressive decisions but those people who are accustomed to washing their hands in the Ganges will be uncomfortable.
ADV. FIDA HUSSAIN WAZIR,
DI Khan.