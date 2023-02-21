Share:

Whenever a new government is formed, it starts mak­ing pledges to solve the difficul­ties of the underdogs of the na­tion through privatization. In this regard, the finance division of the government issued a report ti­tled “State-Owned Enterprises Triage: Reforms & Way Forward.” The primary objective of the re­port was to comprehensively re­view Government of Pakistan’s ex­isting SOE portfolio to identify the SOEs which need to be retained by the government and those which should be privatized or liquidated. After a thorough review, it is men­tioned that currently, there are around 212 SOEs operating in var­ious sectors of Pakistan.

The overall revenues of all the SOEs in 2018-19 were Rs: 4 trillion (approx.) while the book value of their assets was Rs. 19 trillion. The revenues in 2018-19 were rough­ly 10% of nominal GDP. Addition­ally, SOEs provided employment to more than 450,000 people which constitutes around 0.8% of the to­tal workforce. Despite their im­portant role in providing essential public goods and services, the com­mercial SOEs recorded losses of Rs: 287 billion and 143 billion in year’s 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Justice Faiz Isa rightly said that whoever is unable to bear the stress and pressure while he is in any pub­lic position then he should leave the seat. It will not be wrong to say that such a person should not destroy the sanctity and prestige of any position because the job is a trust. Therefore, privatization is not the solution to our problems. Instead taking action for the instantaneous overhauling of SOEs is the need of the hour. I am assured that the workers will support such kind of reformative and progressive deci­sions but those people who are ac­customed to washing their hands in the Ganges will be uncomfortable.

ADV. FIDA HUSSAIN WAZIR,

DI Khan.